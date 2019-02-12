Memorial services for Robert Hiram Reynolds, 73, of Killeen, will be at noon Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Killeen. A private family interment with military honors will be held at a later date.
Mr. Reynolds died Feb. 10, 2019, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 18, 1945, in Killeen to Robert Preston and Jaynelle Askew Reynolds. He attended KISD schools and graduated from high school in Killeen.
He volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, where he served as an underwater demolition team diver.
Following his service in Vietnam, he attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he received a bachelors in history. While in college, he met his wife, Gayla, and they married in 1973. Together they had four children: John, Brynn, Reed and Mark.
Mr. Reynolds was a fixture in the Killeen community, a devoted and loving father, and a mentor and friend to many.
Among the many civic and community roles throughout his life, he proudly served several terms as a Killeen City Council member, a duty he counted a true honor and privilege, as the city of Killeen was his beloved home. He was a carpenter for most of his career before serving his last several years as a building inspector for the city of Killeen.
Of all of his many great accomplishments, he was most proud to be the father of his four beloved children. He loved and was loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his wife, Gayla Reynolds; son John Reynolds; daughter Brynn Myers and her husband, Blake; daughter Reed Reynolds; son Mark Reynolds; grandchildren, Troy Myers and Preston Myers; and sister, Jayne Ann Meschter and her husband, Charles.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
