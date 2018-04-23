Funeral services for Robert Jackson, 90, of Mount Clemens, Mich., will be at noon Saturday at United Memorial Funeral Home in Mount Clemens. A family hour will be at 11 a.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Jackson died April 13, 2018, in Killeen. He was born May 3, 1928 in Athens, Ga.
A viewing be Friday at United Memorial Funeral Home in Mount Clemens.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.