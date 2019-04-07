Funeral services for Robert James Olchesky, 90, of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Olchesky died April 4, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1928. A visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.killee-funeralhome.com.
