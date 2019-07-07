Services for Robert Lawrence Rossi Jr., 39, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Rossi died of an unspecified illness on June 25, 2019.
He was born June 4, 1980, at Fort Hood.
Robert, also is lovingly known as B.J., graduated from Copperas Cove High in 1997.
Robert first accepted Jesus Christ at the age of 9 upon hearing missionaries studying Matthew 7, verses 13 and 14. During altar call, Robert ran down the aisle to accept Christ as his Lord and Savior. Eight years ago, while in the hospital at Scott and White, Robert renewed his vow with the Lord.
Robert currently worked for the HOP. He was the Hill Country Transit District lead scheduler and its Employee of the Year in 2019.
His first job was for the YMCA, and after years with them he ventured into Troy, Texas, where he worked for Anderton Castings until joining the HOP.
Robert loved his career. Instead of working with a team, he worked with a family of co-workers. He would often show his love for them by cooking some of his favorite dishes, such as chicken spaghetti, collard greens and various soups.
Robert dedicated himself to family, friends and his educational passions. He not only earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business in 2015, but also his master’s degree in Management in 2017 — both from the University of Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bennie L. and Lavata L. Harrison, and Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Patricia Rossi; and two first cousins, TaWanda L. Simon and Eric L. West.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Kay Rossi of Killeen; his father, Robert Lawrence Rossi, of Palm Bay, Florida; his aunts JoCasta L. West, Vanda G. Abercrombie, Vanita D. Lee, all of Copperas Cove, Debra A. Clay of White Plains, New York, and Nylvia C. Harrison of Gatesville; his uncles Bobby Clay of White Plains, New York, Kenny Rossi of Long Island, New York, and Ricky Cruz of Albany, New York; and many close first cousins, second cousins, great uncles, aunts, loved ones and a very large extended family.
Robert was truly loved by all who knew him. He made you smile just by being around him. He will be truly missed.
