Robert Louis Hausmann

A private family service for Robert (Bob) Louis Hausmann, 85, of Denton, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hausmann died Dec. 16, 2018.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1933, in Refugio, to Emil and Marguerite (Ryals) Hausmann.
He married Dorothy Hausmann on July 8, 1953, while stationed in Belville, Ill. in the Air Force. The two were married for 64 years until Dot’s death in 2017.
Mr. Hausmann’s professional career was centered around education. He taught at the high school and college level, was a Deputy Commissioner for the Texas Education Agency, and a consultant with Region 15 Educational Service Center. He completed his education career as the principal at the Killeen Alternative School. After retirement, he served on the Killeen City Council and was a volunteer at Metroplex Hospital.
Mr. Hausmann’s faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was the ultimate purpose of his life. He loved to preach, teach, pray, sing and serve others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; sister, Betty Stratmann; brother, Sonny Hausmann; and granddaughter, Leann Moore.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Moore (Steve) of Krum, and Linda Mayhugh (Greg) of Meridian, Idaho; six grandchildren, Becky & Steven Jones, Michelle & Craig Stevens, Traci & David Denton, Kayla & Reno Wilson, Russ Moore, Kevin & Ashley Mayhugh; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
