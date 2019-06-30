Services for Robert Ponath, 64, of Killeen, will be at Capital Parks in Pflugerville.
Burial will follow at Capital Parks in Pflugerville.
Mr. Ponath died June 19, 2019, in his home.
He was born May 1, 1955, in Munich, Germany.
He is survived by two sons, Robert and Brandon Ponath, seven grandchildren, and one brother Roy Ponath.
