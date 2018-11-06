Memorial services for Robert Ray Ramsey, 68, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Church at Horseshoe Bay. Burial will be Saturday at Ligonier Valley Cemetery in Ligonier, Pa.
Mr. Ramsey died suddenly on Nov. 1, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
He was born July 1, 1950, in Ligonier, Pa., to Robert “Bob” Ralph Ramsey and Billie Harmon Ramsey.
Mr. Ramsey grew up in Killeen, and after graduating from Killeen High School in 1968, he attended the University of Texas and received a bachelor of business administration degree. He enjoyed a very successful career in banking and retired in 2014 as the EVP of Commercial Banking at Wells Fargo Bank in Grapevine.
He had a passion for golf and UT, for golf and “road trips,” for golf and Ligonier, for golf and for golf at beautiful places.
While practicing skill shots on the driving range, Mr. Ramsey met and courted JoAnn Froelich of Mandan, N.D., and they were married in 1984. Four years ago, they fulfilled their dream of building their own custom home in Horseshoe Bay, where Mr. Ramsey enjoyed his passion for golf and could be seen “tooling around” in Sparky, his golf cart.
Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bob and Billie Ramsey, and his grandparents, Ralph and Emma Ramsey of Ligonier, Pa.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and David Schoenecker of Denver, N.C.; Uncle Jim and Aunt Kay Ramsey of Latrobe, Pa.; and multiple cousins.
Mr. Ramsey will be remembered by friends and family for being a true and trusted friend, and a mentor in the workplace, tutoring and negotiating younger bankers through the banking crisis of 1989 and 2007. Family members recall that everyone loved Mr. Ramsey, and he will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Visitation is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation Texas at www.arthritis.org/texas.
Offer condolences at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.
