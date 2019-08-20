Graveside services for Robert Raymond Bikoski, 81, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bikoski died July 27, 2019. He was born July 30, 1937, in Miller Station, Ohio, to Henry Bikoski and Mary Rygelski.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.