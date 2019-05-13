The Copperas Cove Police Department will bring Robert Walter Litton, 68, of Copperas Cove, to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Mr. Litton died April 29, 2019. He was born in Barberton, Ohio, to Walter and Ina Mae Litton.
Mr. Litton was a longtime resident of Copperas Cove, 31 years. After retiring from the U.S. Army as a military police officer and dog handler, he joined the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Mr. Litton was one of the first officers to trade his cruiser for a motorcycle, his dream job. Officer Litton went to work at the district attorney’s office at Fort Hood after retiring from CCPD.
Mr. Litton was preceded by his parents; brothers, Bill and Butch Wickwirer; and stepson, Stephen James Morris II.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jeanne Litton; son, Jonathan Robert Litton of Copperas Cove; stepdaughter, Theresa Yost of Dillsburg, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews in Ohio.
The family wishes to thank the Copperas Cove Police and Fire departments for being there for them. A special thank you to Wm. and Bonnie Wilson and Jim and Barbara Litz, dear friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Litton family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.