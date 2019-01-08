Funeral services for Roberta Allen Huey, 99, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at First United Methodist Church Killeen. Chaplain and retired Col. Bill Phillips and the Rev. Alan McGrath will officiate. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Huey died Dec. 31, 2018. She was born Jan. 25, 1919 in Boonton, N.J.
Mrs. Huey spent her early years in New York City and Port Chester, N.Y., where her father was a renowned horseman. She was an animal lover who grew up with a cadre of pets. She loved pony carting, horseback riding, ballet, acrobatic dance, drawing, going to movies and the theater. The family moved to Manchester, Conn., when she was 14. She graduated from Manchester High School and attended Morse College. She had a love of art and poetry. She was one of the student recipients of the Order of Gregg Artist’s competition where Morse College took third prize in a worldwide contest.
Upon the outbreak of World War II, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC), where she served in World War II in North Africa and Italy. She was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service with the Transportation Branch, Petroleum Section, Allied Force Headquarters. She had very fond memories of the WAAC and the dear friends she met in the service.
Mrs. Huey met her husband in Tokyo, Japan, where he was serving with the 1st Calvary Division. They married Oct. 6, 1951. She loved being a military wife supporting her husband’s career at various posts across the mainland U.S., Hawaii and Europe.
She worked at Ellison High School as the secretary to the registrar. She worked for many years and retired from Civil Service Department of Housing Referral at Fort Hood. The role she held most dear was wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Huey was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, retired Maj. James R. Huey; father, Robert Burgess Allen; mother, Marion Hendershott Allen; sister, Vivian Allen Christman; and brother, Robert J. Allen.
She is survived by her children, Dianne Lutz (Ron), Nancy McCullough (Dave) and Sally Watts (Robert); grandchildren, Todd Bailey (Gara), Robert Watts (Jessica), Lauren Durante (Jim), Cory McCullough, Coleton Watts and James Watts; and great-grandchildren, Madelyn Bailey, James Durante, Robert Wesley Watts, and Jack Durante.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
