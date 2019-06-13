Memorial services for Rodney Cavender, 64, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Chapel.
Mr. Cavender died June 8, 2019, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 22, 1954, in South Carolina.
Mr. Cavender was preceded in death by two children, Jeff and Jennifer Cavender from Killeen; and his parents, Paul and Lucret Cavender of Killeen.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry Cavender; a brother, Ed Cavender of Killeen; two sisters, Rhonda Hise of San Antonio and Debbie Davis of Gatesville; and two granddaughters, Mackenzie Cavender of Killeen and Madilyn Cavender of Killeen.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
