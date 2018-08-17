Funeral services for Rodney Edward Fischer, 66, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Fischer died Aug. 14, 2018. He was born Jan. 4, 1952, in San Angelo, to the late Roy and Nadine (Glass) Fischer.
Mr. Fischer received his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Angelo State University in San Angelo in 2000, and taught for Belton Independent School District for two years before going to work as an associate at Walmart. He greatly enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Fischer was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Fischer; cherished children, Matthew Fischer, Jacqueline Codner and husband, Austin Codner; precious grandchildren, Carson and Rebecca; siblings, Darrell Fischer, Jeffrey Fischer, Nell Fischer-Edmiston; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
