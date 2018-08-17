Funeral services for Roger Dale Ritter, 58, of Nolanville will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Ritter died Aug. 13, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1960, in Greensboro, N.C.
Visitation will be at noon Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.