A celebration of life service for Roger L. Snyder, 78, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen.
Mr. Snyder died June 20, 2019, in Georgetown.
He was born Dec. 6, 1940, in South Bend, Indiana.
He served 25 years in the Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel before becoming a Lutheran pastor. He loved people and was known for being a “minister of smiles.”
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Snyder; daughter, Kelly Snyder; son, Kevin Snyder; and grandson, Joshua Snyder.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.