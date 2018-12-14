Roger W. Brown

A celebration of life service for Roger Brown, 60, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 3801 Cunningham Road, in Killeen. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
Mr. Brown died Dec. 6, 2018, in Temple.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1958, in Lawton, Okla., and had a passion for family, friends, woodworking and baseball.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Tomo Brown.
He is survived by his family; wife Deborah Brown; his daughter Kristina, and husband Andrew Randall; grandsons, Troy and Lance Dunagan; his sister Marie, and husband Fred Brown; and many loving extended family.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of services.
