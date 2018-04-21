In Loving Memory of
Romont V. Lewis
Feb 21, 1985 – Apr 21, 2012
Son, although it’s been five years
A thousand words won’t bring you back
I know because I’ve tried
Neither will a thousand tears
I know because I’ve cried
Forever in my heart,
Your loving Mom
