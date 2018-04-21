Romont V. Lewis

In Loving Memory of

Romont V. Lewis

Feb 21, 1985 – Apr 21, 2012

 

Son, although it’s been five years

A thousand words won’t bring you back

I know because I’ve tried

Neither will a thousand tears

I know because I’ve cried

 

Forever in my heart,

                                               Your loving Mom

