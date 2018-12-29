Graveside services for Ron A. Tonelli, 54, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Tonelli died Dec. 17, 2018, after a brief illness. He was born on Oct. 11, 1964, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to Bortolo and Maxine Waltemire Tonelli.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1985 and served for 23 years, and married Sylvia Hause on Nov. 7, 1987, on Fort Hood.
Mr. Tonelli is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sylvia Tonelli; his parents; four siblings, Cindy Darrow, Daniel Tonelli, Edward Tonelli, Catherine Honsaker; and several nieces and nephews.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
