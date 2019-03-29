A funeral service for Ronald J. Wells, 43, of Harker Heights will be held at noon Monday 1 at First Baptist Church of Harker Heights with Rev. Jay Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Wells died March 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 28, 1975, in Tacoma, Washington.
He was raised and attended school in El Paso, joined the U.S. Army while in Kentucky and served three years before being discharged at Fort Hood.
His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar.
He then went to work for government contractors collecting data on various systems being tested on Fort Hood. Ronald was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping, all sorts of water sports, four wheeling and racing.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. Wells; maternal grandparents, Walter and Carolyn Green; and his aunt, Debbie Diamond.
Survivors include his mother, Stormie Wells of Harker Heights; stepfather, Gary Rhoades of Harker Heights; sister, Lori Wells of Seguin; nieces, Kayla and Kiah Bradshaw of Cibolo; paternal grandmother, Inge Freeman of Phoenix; aunts, Margit Franzone of Goodyear, Arizona, Susie Blackburn of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Kim Wells of Phoenix; and many cousins.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
