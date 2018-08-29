Memorial services for Ronald Lee Stephens, 58, of Austin, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family burial will follow at a later date.
Mr. Stephens died Aug. 21, 2018, in Austin. He was born Feb. 15, 1960, in Lanies de Bussac, France.
Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
