Memorial services for Ronald W. Turck, 82, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Mr. Turck died May 9, 2018. He was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to John and Bridget Mulroney.
Mr. Turck served proudly as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He worked at Reynold’s Aluminum in McCook, Ill., for 39 years. He was beloved by many.
Mr. Turck was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Glenda Turck; children, William Turck and wife Ana, Phillip Turck, and Patrick Turck and wife Christy; precious grandchildren, Deanna Turck, Ryan Turck, John Turck and Ashley Turck; and 15 brothers and sisters and their families, including numerous nieces and nephews.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
