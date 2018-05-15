Funeral services for retired Lt. Col. Ronald Wain English, 73, of Nolanville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Belton Church of Christ, with Steven English officiating.
Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mr. English died May 9, 2018, in a Temple hospital.
He was born July 23, 1944, in Los Angeles to Nelson English and Winnie Marie (Barton) English.
Soon after his birth, the family moved to Corpus Christi, where Mr. English later graduated from W.B. Ray High School.
He went on to Texas A&M University, where he graduated with the class of 1966.
Mr. English also met his sweetheart there. He married Carolyn Elaine Necessary June 27, 1964, in Houston.
Mr. English served in the Army for more than 21 years.
He served in combat in Vietnam, Airborne Infantry, and as a logistics and supply officer.
He retired as a lieutenant colonel from III Corps Headquarters, Fort Hood.
Early in his military career, Mr. English returned back to Texas A&M University, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration in 1972.
After retirement, Mr. English taught at Central Texas College, while attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he earned his teacher’s certification.
Mr. English then began a 17-year-long career, from 1990 to 2008, teaching students at Killeen High School, which brought him great joy.
Mr. English was known as a family and community man, as well as a servant. He was a Mason, a member and officer on the board of directors for both the Belton Farmers Co-op and the Heart of Texas Retriever Club. He also served on the board of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association.
Mr. English and his family were members of the Killeen Church of Christ for over 30 years.
He was a member and servant within the Belton Church of Christ for the last five years.
Mr. English will be affectionately remembered for his love of people, love of country, love for his family, and most importantly, for his love for God.
He enjoyed the great outdoors, ranching, hunting, fishing and helping other people enjoy what God had blessed him with — great blessings.
He will be missed in many circles throughout the community.
Mr. English is survived by his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Carolyn English; son, Steven English, and his beloved wife, Vicki English, of Nolanville; daughter, Kathy Grace, of Harker Heights; son, John Biehn, and wife, Becky, of Pflugerville; five grandchildren, Chance English, of Burleson, Alexis English, of Maypearl, Kristin Jeffers, and husband, Alex, of Seguin, Kelsie Biehn, of Lubbock, Duane Charles, and wife, Michelle, of Maypearl; great-grandson, Justin Charles, of Maypearl; two brothers, Don English, and wife, June, of Medanales, N.M., and James English and wife, Michelle, of Houston; and his loving sister-in-law, Kelly English of Canadian, Texas.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers for his funeral service will be Tony Wollen, John Biehn, Lee Carlton Davis, Don English, James English and Steven English.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mickey Blanks, Raymond Chapman, Bill Nabors, Lou Griffin Sr., Rodney Hyatt, Wayne Knox, Karl Kight, Larry Montgomery, Ramon Ivey, and Dr. John Oliphant.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association.
