A memorial service for Ronnie Lee Knight Sr., 66, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Pentecostal Church in Copperas Cove. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Knight died Sept. 8, 2019, in Temple. He was born May 19, 1953, in Petersburg, Va.
