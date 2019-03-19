Funeral services for Ronnie Roe Byrd, 79, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, with the Rev. Weldon Hicks officiating.
Mr. Byrd died March 16, 2019, at a Temple hospital.He was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Temple, to Woodrow and Floy Blankenship Byrd.
He married his high school sweetheart, Julia Janelle Neal, on Aug. 28, 1958. They were the parents to three wonderful boys, Billy, Blake and Greg. They were able to celebrate 58 years of marriage before she passed away in 2016.
Mr. Byrd was a hardworking man. He retired from Fort Hood Civil Service after 33 years and then went on to work for the TDCJ. He loved hunting, fishing and arrowhead digging. He was a member of the First Trimmier Baptist Church and the Killeen Jaycees.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sons, Billy and daughter-in-law Debbie of Gatesville, Blake and daughter-in-law Rae Ann of Waco, and Greg of Killeen; sister, La Nae Gordon of Killeen; seven grandchildren, Morgan Byrd, Michael Byrd, Bailee Byrd, Amanda Lindsey, Dustin Byrd, Ronell Byrd, and Jordyn Byrd; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial in Ronnie’s name be made to the Trimmier Baptist Church at 6405 Chaparrel Road, Killeen, Texas 76542.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
