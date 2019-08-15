A funeral service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Roque T. Cruz, 83, of Killeen will be at noon Saturday at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Cruz died Aug. 7, 2019, at a local hospital.
