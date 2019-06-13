Graveside services for Rosa Aleman, 94, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Aleman died June 10, 2019.
She was born in 1925 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Mrs. Aleman immigrated to the United States in 1952, and she was proud to become a U.S. citizen in 1955.
She worked in the secretarial pool and on an assembly line in Germany during World War II, helping the American Army, which is where she met her future husband, Jake.
As an Army soldier’s wife, she raised her family as they traveled to many different posts. Once the family settled in at Fort Hood in Killeen, Rosa worked for the Killeen Independent School District for 24 years.
Mrs. Aleman was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Jacob “Jake” Aleman and in 2018 by her daughter Jacqueline Newton (husband Robin) of Converse.
Survivors include her sister, Lola Dillenburger of Midland; her daughters, Eleonore Hinkson and husband Floyd of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Edna Stewart of Brenham, and her son Jake Aleman and wife Linda of Leander; as well as two nieces; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
