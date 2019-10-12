Rosa Clementina Welsh

Mass of Christian burial for Rosa Clementina Welsh will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove. Interment will be 11 a.m. Oct. 21, 2019 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.

Mrs. Welsh died Oct. 3, 2019.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.