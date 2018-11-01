Funeral services for Rosalene Bragg Gillespie Rittenour, 86, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Ms. Rittenour died Oct. 28, 2018, at a local nursing center. She was born Jan 4, 1932, in Bays, W. Va.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.