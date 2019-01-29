Funeral services for Roselia Crockett, 67, of Copperas Cove, were at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Scott’s Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Crockett died Jan. 22, 2019.
She was born Dec. 10, 1951, to the late Richard Sheppard and Ella Mae (Lewis) Sheppard in Natchitoches, La.
She graduated from Natchitoches Central High School and attended Jarvis Christian College, where she met her future husband, Derek Crockett, in 1970.
Mrs. Crockett was a “Military Wife” for 20 years. At various times, and during multiple assignments, both domestic and abroad, she worked for AAFES and the U.S. Army Commissary System.
After her husband’s retirement, she worked in the health insurance field, providing quality assistance in patient enrollment and medical billing for many of America’s top health insurers: Blue Cross/Blue Shield, PCA, First Care, United Health, Centene, and others.
A longtime resident of Copperas Cove, Mrs. Crockett was a loving wife, mother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jessie Wade; and her brother, Roosevelt “Buzz” Benjamin.
Left to remember her positive outlook, profound and insightful advice, and beautiful smile is her husband, Derek Crockett; her daughter, Nicole Anderson; her sons, Derek Crockett II (Jacquelyn) and Adam Crockett; grandchildren, Nasja Crockett, Kiyana Mike, Jasmine Crockett, Kenya Davis, Derek Crockett III, Ja’bril Anderson, Ja’hid Anderson, Olivia Crockett, Adam Crockett Jr., Ashton Crockett and Austin Crockett; great-grandchildren, Nahia Crockett, James Darrin Phillips and Tavion Dixon; two sisters, Virgie Rogers and Bobbye Granville (Emmett). Also left to remember her warmth, quiet grace, and willingness to lend a helping hand are her nieces, nephews, in-laws and a host of other relatives and friends.
