Funeral services for Rosemary Frances Gardner Cruz, 65, of Killeen, will be at noon Friday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen with the Rev. Jimmy Towers officiating.
Mrs. Cruz died Aug. 12, 2018, in Temple. She was born Dec. 9, 1952, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Henry and Cora Staub.
Mrs. Cruz was preceded in death by her son, David H. Gardner Jr.; and her parents, Henry Staub, Cora (Holland) Staub.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Cruz Jr. of Killeen; daughter, Stacey Dosier (and Dan Dosier), of Clarksville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Courtney Gardner, of River Falls, Wis.; and grandsons, Christion Dosier, Jacob Dosier, Ethan Dosier, all of Clarksville, Tenn.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.