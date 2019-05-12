Graveside services for Rosie Lee Fairfield, 90, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mrs. Fairfield died April 15, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Cat Spring, the fourth of five children.
She attended grade school until the seventh grade, when she had to quit to help take care of her younger sister, and later obtained her GED. She attended and graduated from a business college in Houston.
In her early 20s she applied to and was accepted by the U.S. Department of State, where she found herself traveling overseas as a clerk in the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.
She met her future husband, Ken Fairfield, at the airport in Riyadh in 1952, and they were married on July 7, 1953, in Beirut, Lebanon. They lived in Jidda, Saudi Arabia and upon their return to the U.S., they settled in Cocoa, Florida. She was employed as a Senior Timekeeper with Pan American, while Ken worked as an engineer for RCA.
They adopted two children, Teresa and Dale, and with the arrival of their first child, Teresa, Mrs. Fairfield became a housewife. In 1972, the family relocated to Killeen. At that time, she continued raising their children while Ken worked at Central Texas College.
Mrs. Fairfield began working at Central Texas College with the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) in August of 1979. When ISES relocated, she applied for a position as a clerk with the Accounting Department. She ended her career in September 1992 as the senior accounting clerk in Accounts Payable.
In 1982, Mr. and Mrs. Fairfield co-founded, with several other couples, the Southwest Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. Together they all raised money and helped make the SWBCVFD what it is today.
She not only drove the trucks, but also donned full bunker gear and fought fires. She was voted onto the Board of Directors as the official bookkeeper while working at the Salvation Army as their bookkeeper.
Upon retiring from the Salvation Army, Mrs. Fairfield was able to spend more time as the bookkeeper for the fire department and ultimately became active as part of their support personnel.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.