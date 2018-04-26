A celebration of life service for Ross Sherman Zimmerman, 70, of McMinnville, Tenn., will be at 5 p.m. on June 9, 2018, at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, Tenn., with reception to follow.
Mr. Zimmerman died April 24, 2018, at his home in McMinnville, with his wife at his bedside.
He was born June 9, 1947, in Berkley Springs, W.Va.
Mr. Zimmerman was a project manager for Harpers and Company in Hillsboro, Tenn., and an Army veteran.
He enjoyed traveling with his family, camping, riding his Harley, and taking care of his “honey do list” at home.
Mr. Zimmerman enjoyed farming on his Moonshine Hills Farm.
He was always there and his door was always open for a friend in need.
Mr. Zimmerman was preceded in death by his mother, Lady Grace Bricker Zimmerman; and sister, Linda Pryor.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years and caregiver, Cindy Harper Zimmerman; sons, Billy Mason of Montgomery, Phillip Bollenbeck of Laredo; daughters, Melanie Spence of Commanche, Okla., Lynn Murphy of Round Rock, Tammi Bollenbeck and Autumn Bollenbeck of McMinnville, Tenn.; sister, Pat Musser of Mercersburg, Penn.; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. June 9 at Central Funeral Home of Manchester, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to some of Ross’ favorite charities: Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, PO BOX 1890, Amarillo, 79174-0001, St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Central Funeral Home of Manchester, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements. www.centralfuneralhome.com 931-723-7774
