Funeral services for Ross Stone, 78, of McCaskill, Ark., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Friendship United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry T. Crane officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
Mr. Stone died Feb. 13, 2019.
He was born in Blevins, Ark., on Feb. 14, 1940, to Coy and Ruby McBrayer Stone.
Mr. Stone was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Friendship United Methodist Church. He was a retired lineman with the Texas Utilities Company and was owner of Stone’s Barbecue House.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Ruby Stone; a brother, Mack Stone; and a sister, Lotoma Stone.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Hughes Stone; three sons, Donnie Stone and wife Jennifer of Rockwall, Cecil Stone and Danny Stone; a daughter, Pat Loe and husband David of Prescott, Ark.; a brother Kenneth Stone of Hope, Ark.; 10 grandchildren, Dr. James Stone and wife Danielle, Nicole Paynes, Zack Stone, Kaitlyn Stone, Emily Stone, Brandon Stone, Nicole Stone, Sheila Stone, Matthew Stone and Grace Stone; and one great-grandchild, Bella Stone; other family members and friends.
Visitation for Mr. Stone will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Brazzel/Cornish Funeral Home 1196 Hwy. 371 West Prescott, Ark.
Arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott, Eddie BRAZZEL, Director. Online registry: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com
