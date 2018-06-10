Rowena Hubbard Johnson

Memorial services for Rowena T. Hubbard Johnson, 55 of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Inurnment will immediately follow at Killeen Memorial Park, Lake Road.
Ms. Johnson died May 25, 2018. She was born July 12, 1962, in New Orleans, La., to Ruth Armstrong and Cleolus F. Hubbard Sr.
She was the granddaughter of Alice Jarreau and August Hubbard; Carmelite and Ferdinand Armstrong.
Siblings: Ramona Williams, Carmelita Hubbard, Cleolus F. Hubbard Jr.; Keith Hubbard, Rhoda Reilly, Clarence Hubbard, Kermit Hubbard (Adele); Ursula Hubbard, Ruth Hubbard, April Hubbard, Heide Hubbard and stepsister of Kimiko Vannoy (Brian).
After her journey here on Earth with her family and friends, God sought fit to call Rowena, a.k.a. Ms. TuTu, to her heavenly home.
Rowena was a resident of Killeen for the last 36 years, but New Orleans was always in her spirit and her true home. She was raised in New Orleans, where she attended L.W. Higgins High School. She attended Bethel Lutheran Church and was confirmed at the age of 11.
Rowena truly loved the Lord, her godson, Jeromie Banks, her faithful companions, Sandy* and Coco.
After relocating to Killeen, Rowena attended cosmetology school, where she earned a certification in hair styling. She was very outgoing and always the life of the party. When she entered a room, everyone knew Ms. TuTu had arrived.
She kept her New Orleans roots — whether it was cooking, dancing or playing cards. She had an attitude that just wouldn’t quit.
Her zest for life was contagious. She loved her friends, who became her closes allies here in Killeen. She leaves to mourn aunts: Carolyn Hubbard (Howard Hubbard*), and Marie Edwards (Carl*). Nephews: Ronald Banks, Jr.; Cleolus Stevens Sr., Keith Coleman*, Byron Coleman, Jeromie Banks, Joseph Hubbard (Contrell), Lance Hubbard, Terrance Turner, and Kermit Hubbard II (Danielle); Clarence Hubbard*; Allen J. Hubbard, Craig Hubbard, Carl Hubbard*. Nieces: Shelita Taylor; Angele Banks, Shannika Agenor (Pierre), Amenia Hubbard, and Demara Hubbard. (Also a host of great/grand nephews, nieces; cousins, other relatives and friends). Note: *Deceased.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Johnson requests donations be made to AIDS Services of Austin, P.O. Box 4874, in Austin, TX 78765, or go to www.ASAustin.org, c/o Rowena Johnson.
