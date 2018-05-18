Roxana Taylor Myers Murphy

Roxana (Rocky) Taylor Myers Murphy, age 70, of Austin, TX, passed away May 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio suddenly of a stroke. She was preceded in death by her mother Laura Laverne Smith Taylor and her father Barney Buck Taylor, and survived by her son John T. Myers and his wife Kelly Myers, grandsons John V. Myers and Garrett Gerster, granddaughters Kaitlyn Stone, Emily Stone, Robbye Gerster and Haylee Willson, brother Daniel (Boone) Taylor and wife Ellen Taylor, nephews Daniel McKay Taylor and Benjamin Bryant Taylor, and her beloved pets Betty and Ranger.
Rocky was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and her incredible wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. She loved her family, friends, coworkers, her many pets and animals of all kinds and she loved books, reading and teaching.
Rocky was also a pistol, proud and sometimes defiant, she refused to be categorized and her life often reflected the turbulent times in which she lived. In her early years, her experiences range from diplomatic debutante in the 60’s to hippy teacher in the 70’s to outlaw country doberman dog breeder in the 80’s. Her later life, in the years after her head injury in the 80’s, reflect her determination to be self sufficient, her commitment to her family and her drive to serve the educational needs of her community.
A celebration of Rocky’s life will be held on Saturday, May 26th from 6-10 pm at Anderson Terrace, 11505 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, Texas 78750 In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Austin Wildlife Rescue, PO Box 302695, Austin, TX 78703 or a donation in her memory to The National Stroke Association at stroke.org
