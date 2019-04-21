ROY ARNOLD
A memorial service for Roy Arnold, 80, of Harker Heights, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Arnold died March 29, 2019. He was born on Feb. 27, 1939 in Palestine, Texas.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1978, including three tours in Germany and Vietnam. During his service he earned the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.
Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Fannie Mae Arnold; son, Roy Arnold Jr.; and six siblings.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Frieda E. Arnold; cherished children, Eveline Bermea (Ezechial), Anton Koller (Petra), and Michael Koller; precious grandchildren, Mark E. Bermea, Ezechial Bermea Jr., Patricia A. Bermea, Manuela Koller, and Johnny Perez; 17 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Hooper and Connie Read; and numerous other family and friends.
