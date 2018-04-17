A graveside service for Roy Elmer Hale, 94, will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Garden of Memories Cemetery on State Highway 195.
Mr. Hale died April 14, 2018, in Harker Heights.
He was born Aug. 12, 1923, in Kempner, to the late Charles Melvin and Rose Ettie Hale.
Mr. Hale proudly served in the United States Army, and later worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Agnes Pauline Hale; his parents; and seven siblings.
Mr. Hale is survived by his children, Patsy Jean Hosband, Betsy Geraldine Finley, Jimmy Edward Hale, Barbara Ann Blum, Ronnie Dale Hale, and Regina Diane Henderson; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, John Aubrey Hale, of Arkansas; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights.
Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
