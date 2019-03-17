A memorial service for Ruben Rojas, 44, of Harker Heights, will be at VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. Military honors will be performed at 2:30 p.m.
Mr. Rojas died March 11, 2019. He was born in California on Feb. 24, 1975, and proudly served in the United States Army.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
