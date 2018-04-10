Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Rudy A. Arguijo, 83, of Belton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with full military honors will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Arguijo died April 7, 2018, in Temple. He was born June 29, 1934, in Pleasanton to Regino and Dolores Arguijo.
Mr. Arguijo entered the U.S. Army in 1953 and served for 24 years, during which he was awarded several medals and commendations.
He married his wife of 56 years, Mary Sue Echigo, on Jan. 20, 1962.
Mr. Arguijo retired at Fort Hood. Shortly after, he went to work for the Texas Workforce Commission in Killeen, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the Catholic faith, DAV Chapter 3892, and American Legion Post 573.
Mr. Arguijo was preceded in death by his parents and son, Rudy Anthony.
He is survived by his wife; sons Paul R. Arguijo of Harlingen and Matthew E. Arguijo of Nolanville; brothers, Antonio of San Antonio and Regino Jr. of Rosenberg; sisters, Stella Espinosa of San Antonio, Usdela Davila and Lydia Arguijo, both of Pleasanton; grandchildren, Christopher, Hayley, Suelena and Paul Anthony; and great-grandchild, Noah.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
