A funeral service for Ruth Ann Prosser, 50, of Killeen, will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. Burial with military honors will be at 9 a.m. July 16 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
There will be another service at 11 a.m. July 21 at West Newton Cemetery in Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Prosser died July 4, 2018. She was born Oct. 4, 1967, in Jeanette, Pa., to Edmund and Betty Jo Minkus.
Mrs. Prosser was a veteran of the Army.
She received her bachelors of science degree from Austin Peay State University and her masters of science degree from Tarleton State University.
Mrs. Prosser also had a distinguished career in education and retired as an assistant principal at Montague Elementary School.
She was a spectacular wife, friend and mentor.
Mrs. Prosser loved to travel, read, and experience new and challenging things.
She completed three marathons, hiked the Inca trail to Machu Picchu and learned how to trapeze. She was also a skilled Scrabble player.
Mrs. Prosser was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Minkus (Harden); sisters, Cecilia and M. Catherine (Fox); brother, Steven; brother-in-law, Dale Vitigoy; and sister-in-law, Lucy Minkus (Offerman).
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 32 years, Wayne; her father, Edmund; brothers, Greg (Ethel) and Mark (Beth); and sisters, Teresa (Vitigoy) and Marcia; and her mother-in-law, Patricia Rolison.
Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to APSU Foundation (Jodicus & Ruth Prosser Keep Striving Scholarship) P.O. Box 4417 Clarksville, TN 37044.
