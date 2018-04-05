Funeral Service for
RUTHA LEE PAGE
90 of Killeen TX will be held Saturday April 7, 2018 at Marlboro Heights
Missionary Baptist Church,
800 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.,
Killeen, TX. Viewing of the
body will be from 09:30-10:50 am,
followed by the funeral service
promptly at 11:00 am.
