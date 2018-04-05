Rutha Lee Page

 Funeral Service for

RUTHA LEE PAGE

90 of Killeen TX will be held Saturday April 7, 2018 at Marlboro Heights

Missionary Baptist Church,

800 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.,

Killeen, TX. Viewing of the

body will be from 09:30-10:50 am,

followed by the funeral service

promptly at 11:00 am.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.