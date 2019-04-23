Sacchia Gonzalez-Giardino

A Mass for Sacchia J. Gonzalez-Giardino, 42, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen. A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Harker Heights Events Center.
Mrs.Gonzalez-Giardino died April 18, 2019, surrounded by close friends and family at St. David’s Hospital in Georgetown after a courageous fight with triple negative breast cancer. She was born May 28, 1976, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to Luis and Judith Gonzalez.
Mrs.Gonzalez-Giardino was a graduate of Killeen High School and went on to graduate from Central Texas College with a degree in Early Childhood Development. She married Dr. Timothy J. Giardino and they had two beautiful daughters together: Alessandra and Isabella Giardino. She found her passion in dance and her calling in helping others through fitness. Mrs. Gonzalez-Giardino was known for her contagious spirit, living life through experiences, meeting new friends, and making a difference in the lives of others.
Mrs. Gonzalez-Giardino left a hole in this world that will never be filled aside from the echoes of the lives she touched and the magnificent memories she has created.
Survivors include her parents, Luis and Judith; her loving husband, Timothy; two daughters, Alessandra and Isabella; a brother, Manuel; and a niece, two nephews, and many cousins.
Family, friends and others whose lives she touched are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gonzalez-Giardino’s name to any Triple Negative Breast Cancer charity of your choosing.
