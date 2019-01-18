Funeral services for Sanceta Lavil Callegari, 52, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Agape Church of God in Christ in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Callegari died Jan. 8, 2019, in Temple. She was born April 13, 1966, in Chicago, Ill.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Agape Church of God in Christ.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
