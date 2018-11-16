Funeral services for Sandra Hendricks Thomas, 69, of Harker Heights, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Thomas died Nov. 11, 2018.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
