Sandra Jean Hamilton, 80, of Austin, died Feb. 24, 2019.
She was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Fort Worth, to Lovine and Eugene Davidson.
She graduated from Meridian High School and had a career in Civil Service.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by her daughters, Diana Ferguson and husband Harry of Austin and Carolyn Parks and husband Bill of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Cindy McFall and husband Scot of Killeen, Dustin K. Cloud of Killeen, Amanda Schroeder and husband Michael of Austin, Emily Highfield and husband Nicholas of Huntsville, Ala., Billy Parks of Huntsville, Ala., Wendy Parks of Richardson; great-grandchildren, Kayla McFall, Payton McFall, Kylie Cloud, Landon Cloud, Bentley Cloud, Kamryn Hammerschmidt, Booklyn Hammerschmidt and Owen Highfield; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Talana Davidson of Cleburne; sister, Christina Moltz, of Corpus Christi; nieces and nephews, Melinda Lee Carter, Dereck Thomas Davidson and Sterling Moltz III.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 14501 N. IH35, Pflugerville.
