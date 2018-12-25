Funeral services for Sandra Yi Browning, 82, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Browning died Dec. 19, 2018. She was born May 17, 1936, in Pusan, Korea.
Mrs. Browning was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and her husband, Nathan Dennie Browning.
She leaves loving memories to her two stepdaughters, Melanie A. Ellis, of Nevada, Texas, and Leslie M. Browning, of Kalispell, Montana; brothers-in-law Richard (Karen) Browning, of Lacey’s Spring, Ala., and Charles (Carolyn) Browning, of Dolph, Ark.; and a host of many friends.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen with a rosary at 7 p.m.
