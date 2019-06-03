Services for Sang Hi Coats, of Killeen, will be at noon Wednesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Coats is survived by her husband, James Coats; daughters, Debbie (Lynn) Griffith, Betty (Rick) Stoverink and Kathy (Chris) Mincey; sons, Noel (Carrie) Clemons and James (Melissa) Coats Jr.; and grandchildren, Ryan Stoverink, Grant Stoverink, Morgan Mincey, Ianin Mincey, Nolan Clemons, Sydney Clemons, James Coats, Patrick Coats and Derek Morehead.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and a rosary service at 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
