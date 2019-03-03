Funeral services for Sarah Nell Brumbalow will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Brumbalow died Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Feb. 28, 1930.
Sarah was born in Vernon to Benjamin and Minnie Matheny Smith. The youngest of four siblings, her family moved many places during her young life. After losing her father in a tragic accident when she was only 3 months old, her family eventually settled in Hood Village. It was at Hood Village when she was only 15 that she met a handsome young man by the name of Fred “Monk” Brumbalow, who had just returned from Naval service in World War II. They were married on March 25, 1946, and were blessed with three children.
Sarah and Monk spent nearly 40 years in the Killeen area, until 1990, when they built and moved into their dream home on family ranch property between Killeen and Belton. Sarah was a cherished member of the First Baptist Church in Killeen for 65 years.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Fred “Monk” Brumbalow, her brother Benny Smith and her sister Lorene Hite.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Walts, and her husband, Larry, her son Mike Brumbalow, and his wife, Susie, her son Pat Brumbalow, and his wife, Judy, and her oldest sister, Tressia Faucett.
She loved her family and will be dearly missed by all those she left behind. Among those who will miss her warm embrace and infectious laugh include those who called her G’Mama: seven beloved grandchildren and 16 adored great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to the kind and compassionate nurses, CNAs, and staff who so lovingly and tenderly cared for Sarah during her time at Park Place Manor.
There will be a visitation between 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Pallbearers will be Jason Brumbalow, Kurt Larson, Keith Larson, Calvin Strickland, Bill Keulen, Mike Tuggle, Billy McDaniel and Rob Lichterberger. Honorary Pallbearers will be Everett McQueen, Al (Doc) Wilson and Jim McQueen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church building fund or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.