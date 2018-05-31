Funeral services for Sarah Pearl Price, 63, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Price died May 22, 2018.
She was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Wooster, Ohio, to Julius and Louise Howard.
Mrs. Price was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
She loved and cared for her family She enjoyed watching the National Basketball Association team the Los Angeles Lakers, family vacations, shopping and watching Trinity Broadcasting Network.
Mrs. Price also enjoyed watching and listening to Pastor Perry Stone Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Louise Howard; brothers, Eugene Howard and Willie James Howard; sister, Darlene Howard Walker; and grandmother, Clara White.
Mrs. Price is survived by her husband of 45 years, Christopher Price of Killeen; daughters, Xylina Price of San Antonio and Kriskeya Price of Killeen; brothers, Clifford and wife, Diane Howard, of Akron, Ohio, and Manuel Howard of Orrville, Ohio; sister, Geraldine White of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers-in-law, James Price of Medina, Ohio, and Wallie Price and wife, Lisa of Rittnan, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Caroline Dennis and husband, Anthony of Medina, Ohio, Susie Price of Oklahoma, Dean Howard of Orrville, Ohio, and Sherry Quinn and husband, Dave of Medina, Ohio.
She leaves loving memories to all.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345/www.cancer.org/givehope.com.
