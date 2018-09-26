Services for Scott Alan Fay, 45, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen.
Mr. Fay died Sept. 23, 2018, after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 12, 1972, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Mr. Fay graduated from Ellison High school in 1991 and went on to Texas A&M University-Commerce, graduating in 1998 with a teaching degree. He went to the University of Central Texas and received his teaching certification in 1999.
Mr. Fay started his teaching career in La Vega ISD, where he taught for five years. He moved to Corsicana ISD, where he taught for one year. Mr. Fay worked for Harmony Science Academy for two years, then retired for medical reasons.
Mr. Fay was preceded in death by his father, Robert Fay, and brother, Bobby Fay.
Survivors include his wife of nine years, Deborah Fay; mother, Joyce Fay; brother, Daniel Fay; daughters Emilee and Natalee Fay; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
