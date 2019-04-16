Funeral services for Selvyn I. Ritzberg, 87, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will be at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Ritzberg died April 11, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born July 24, 1931, in St. Croix, Virgin Islands.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
